Blue holds on to beat Gold 17-14 in Pitt’s spring game

PITTSBURGH — Pitt football wrapped up its spring practices Saturday with the annual Blue-Gold game at Acrisure Stadium.

And the throw of the game did not come from a quarterback, it came from a linebacker for the Blue team, Kyle Louis. Getting the ball, then rolling out to the right, Louis threw across his body to Zion Fowler-El for the core.

“Someone on the sideline said ‘get ready to throw the ball to Z,’ so I’m thinking I’m about to throw this ball to Z,” Louis said. “He called the play, I’m not really listening so I’m just thinking ‘throw the ball, throw the ball.’ I really wasn’t going to throw it. I was going to run even though I thought it was a pass play, but I just saw like three defenders in my face, and I saw Zeke cut open so I just threw it to him.”

The splashy plays quickly continued in the second half. Mason Heintschel found Cataurus Hicks, and Hicks turned on the jets for a 65-yard score, giving the Blue team a 17-0 lead.

The Gold team did claw its way back, with Justin Cook getting them on the board with a two-yard score. And quarterback Eli Holstein showed some grit, coming back from a shaky first half. He led Gold down the field, going seven for seven and finding Cam Sapp for the score.

“He was solid, I think he finished better than he started,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Blue defeated Gold 17-14.

