BNY plans year-long initiative to mark America’s 250th birthday

PITTSBURGH — Sandwiched between the holiday shopping wrap-up and the year-end markdown season, the Bank of New York Mellon Corp. announced a different sort of celebratory gift.

BNY said it is marking the United States’ 250th birthday in 2026 with a new initiative that celebrates the nation’s financial foundations, BNY’s contributions and how the country’s innovation is helping to power the future of finance and economies everywhere.

The oldest bank in the U.S., BNY was founded in 1784 and has played a unique role in the development of America’s financial markets and economy. In 2026, the company will spotlight key market advancements such as faster payments, AI and digital infrastructure that will help shape future economic growth.

