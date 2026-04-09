BNY selected as financial agent for Trump Accounts initiative

PITTSBURGH — BNY has been tapped to manage the initial accounts of the Trump Accounts program and to help develop the new app, a secure, user-friendly platform that will enable families to easily access and manage their accounts as part of the government’s savings program for children.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Monday announced that it has designated BNY as a financial agent of the U.S. government to support implementation of the Trump Accounts program.

As part of this process, BNY has partnered with Robinhood Markets, which will serve as brokerage and initial trustee for Trump Accounts. Together, BNY and Robinhood will support Treasury’s goal of ensuring every eligible child can access a Trump Account quickly and easily.

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