Bob’s Tavern can reopen with certain court-ordered changes, according to Washington Co. DA

FINLEYVILLE — Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh says his office has worked out an agreement to allow Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville to re-open after it was shut down 10 months ago.

“The issue was obviously there was a homicide in that parking lot in that establishment and there were no cameras, none of these things were in place,” Walsh said.

Police say 29-year-old Jaison Irwin died after he was shot seven times in October 2022, following an argument at Bob’s Tavern. Shortly after that, the district attorney deemed the bar as a nuisance, due to the fatal shooting and other alleged criminal activity.

Related Coverage >> 2 suspects accused in shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville appear in court

“We were holding the business owner accountable for the actions that happened at the business,” Walsh said. “These are, I believe, simple steps that can be taken to ensure that the public is safe especially after events have happened at this establishment.”

The changes are detailed in a court order issued Monday. They include installing interior and exterior security cameras, maintaining a written list of barred customers, having Bob’s employees complete RAMP certification, restricting hours of operation, allowing law enforcement to stop by at any time and scanning everyone’s ID

“On the back of every driver’s license, there’s a strip they’ll scan it so they know if it’s legal and it also keeps a record obviously of who is in and out of the establishment,” Walsh explained.

As of Tuesday, the tavern remains closed. The owner tells Channel 11 he’s currently keeping the bar closed and isn’t sure if he’ll reopen it.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group