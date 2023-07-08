Local

Body found in Monongahela River

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner said a body was found in the Monongahela River.

Emergency crews were called to the area near the Smithfield Bridge on Fort Pitt Boulevard on Wednesday at around 6:46 a.m.

The man found in the river has been identified as 39-year-old Raheem Buchanan.

Buchanan’s manner of death has not been released at this time.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

