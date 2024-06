Some residents in Conway Borough will continue to see water service disruptions due to a line replacement project.

Water in the “downtown area” will be shut off from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

When water pressure resumes, residents are advised to boil the water until further notice.

