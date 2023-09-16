Boil advisory for several Westmoreland counties lifted

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A boil advisory for several communities in Westmoreland County has been lifted.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued the advisory on Monday for parts of Allegheny Township and all customers in Leechburg, W. Leechburg, Hyde Park and Gilpin Township after a water main break.

The break caused a loss of pressure, which increased the risk for water to contain disease-causing organisms.

On Saturday, an official said the problem has been corrected, and it’s no longer necessary to boil water.

