Boil water advisory in effect for portion of Cranberry Township

A boil water advisory is in effect for Rochester Road in Cranberry Township.

The advisory comes after water line repair work along the road, according to the township.

The advisory includes Meeder Farms, Laurelwood, Sherwood Oaks and Rochester Road from Route 19 to Thompson Park Drive, including the Municipal Center.

Updates can be found here.

