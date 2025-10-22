Boil water advisory issued for Beaver County community; local business feeling impact

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Beaver County community is under a boil water advisory after a water main break and a local business is feeling the impact.

Harmony Borough officials said the advisory was issued after the break happened on Mercer Street on Friday.

A local coffee shop is feeling the effects of the advisory.

Wunderbar Coffee and Crepes is located along Mercer Street. The shop posted a notice on social media, warning that it would have a limited drink menu during this time.

Officials warned that the boil water advisory would be in place until at least tomorrow.

