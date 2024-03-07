Bomb threat called in for antique shop in Neshannock

NESHANNOCK, Pa. — An antique shop in Neshannock shut down briefly on Thursday due to a bomb threat.

New Castle police got an anonymous call saying there was a bomb in the North Hill Antique Shop along Wilmington Road.

Two bomb K-9 units from Lawrence and Mercer counties evacuated the business and checked the area.

No threats were located and the business has reopened.

Police have not said if any charges will be filed.

