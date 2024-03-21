Local

Bond denied for man accused of racing, causing crash that killed Serra Catholic cheerleader

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

William Soliday

PITTSBURGH — The man accused of racing and causing the crash that killed a 15-year-old Serra Catholic student in September will stay in jail until his trial.

A judge denied bond for William Soliday for the second time on Thursday.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca was the only reporter to hear from Samantha’s parents after a judge ordered her accused killer to stay locked up.

On 11 News at 5, the jail cell calls that persuaded the judge to keep Soliday locked up.

