Bond reduced for former Karns City school volunteer accused of sexually assaulting teen girl

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A former Karns City school volunteer accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl appeared before a judge for the first time on Tuesday.

>> Butler County man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Only Channel 11 was there as Brayden Edwards, 22, appeared in court.

On 11 News at 5, the deal the suspect made that could get him out of jail.

