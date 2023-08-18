Local

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to perform at Stage AE in September

By WPXI.com News Staff

TLC & Bone Thugs -N- Harmony Concert (Instagram: @GodFreyPhotos)

PITTSBURGH — Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform at Stage AE next month.

According to a release from the venue, the show will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Tickets are on sale now.

General admission tickets are $35 in advance and will be $40 the day of the show. Platinum seating is priced at $75.

If you’re interested in buying tickets, click here.

