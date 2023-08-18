Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to perform at Stage AE in September

PITTSBURGH — Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform at Stage AE next month.

According to a release from the venue, the show will start at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Tickets are on sale now.

General admission tickets are $35 in advance and will be $40 the day of the show. Platinum seating is priced at $75.

Tickets are on sale now.

