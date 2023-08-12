Local

‘Born to be a Steeler’: Nick Herbig dominates in Steelers debut

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

New Mexico State v Wisconsin MADISON, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 17: Nick Herbig #19 of the Wisconsin Badgers reacts after a sack in the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

By Nick Farabaugh - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Herbig brought the juice to the table. And the rookie outside linebacker out of Wisconsin racked up two sacks in his NFL debut with the Steelers on different moves. The first was his rip and dip, while the other was a fantastic counter back inside that flashed his ability as a pass rusher.

Once thought of as a guy who would likely move to inside linebacker given his 230-pound frame is light for the NFL, Nick Herbig is dispelling most of those notions. His strong training camp and then coming out in the first game and giving Tampa Bay fits has to make the Steelers feel good about where he is right now.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • McCandless home invasion caught on camera, police need help identifying suspect
  • Concerns arise over ‘vulgar’ signs along North Fayette road
  • Mon Incline gets stuck with several people on board, officials say
  • VIDEO: Man accused of hitting state police car after doing burnouts on Fort Pitt Bridge surrenders
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read