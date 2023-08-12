‘Born to be a Steeler’: Nick Herbig dominates in Steelers debut

TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Herbig brought the juice to the table. And the rookie outside linebacker out of Wisconsin racked up two sacks in his NFL debut with the Steelers on different moves. The first was his rip and dip, while the other was a fantastic counter back inside that flashed his ability as a pass rusher.

Once thought of as a guy who would likely move to inside linebacker given his 230-pound frame is light for the NFL, Nick Herbig is dispelling most of those notions. His strong training camp and then coming out in the first game and giving Tampa Bay fits has to make the Steelers feel good about where he is right now.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

