Borough of California Police searching for missing 40-year-old woman

BOROUGH OF CALIFORNIA, Pa. — The Borough of California Police Department in Washington County is asking for help to find a missing woman.

Police say Nickeya Williamson, 40, was last seen on Aug. 25 leaving her home in the borough for work in Pittsburgh.

Williamson told her family that she was working a double shift and staying at a friend’s house for the night. She hasn’t been heard from or seen since.

Police say Williams is driving a rental vehicle they think is a gray Chrysler Pacifica with a registration plate of JAJA05. It is unknown what state the registration is under.

