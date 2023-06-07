Box truck crashes into Penn Township home

The driver of a box truck lost control on a steep incline this morning, crashing into the side of a Penn Township, Westmoreland County, house.

The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. at 280 Saunders Station Road.

Kelly Smith was inside the home at the time but was not hurt.

She was at home after getting a call late last night.

“I got a call at 12:00 in the morning about my daughter going into labor,” Smith said.

It wasn’t time for the baby to come. Her daughter needed an emergency C-section.

“She’s three, four weeks early, and she had to be rushed to the hospital to get this taken care of today,” Smith said.

Smith made it from Maryland to her daughter’s house around 3 a.m.

Just a few hours later, on the day her granddaughter was born, things took a drastic turn, leaving her shaken up.

Literally.

“I’m sitting at the kitchen table drinking a cup of coffee, I hear the house shaking and rumbling. Everything’s just shaking,” Smith said. “I go outside, and this huge truck has hit the backside of the house where the baby’s room is.”

A rented Enterprise truck smashed right into the side of the home.

It took out the electricity and left behind a gaping hole right in the area of the baby’s room.

It all needs to be repaired before anyone can live there.

Both grandmothers are thankful their kids -- and their new granddaughter -- weren’t home.

“It is a miracle they weren’t here,” Smith said.

“God had a plan, and it was for Rissa to have her baby today,” said Rob Baumgartel’s mom, Diane.

Now they say they’ll have a story to share with their granddaughter on many birthdays to come.

“‘Here babe! This is what you missed being born,”' Baumgartel said.

Family members are working with the insurance company to make sure all of this damage to the home and the baby’s room is repaired -- that way the new family of three can make it home safely from the hospital.

©2023 Cox Media Group