Boyce Park ski slopes open for the season Friday

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The ski slopes at Allegheny County’s Boyce Park open for the season on Friday afternoon.

The slopes open at 3:30 p.m. and close around 9 p.m. on Friday. Regular season hours are as follows:

Monday-Friday: 3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

The lodge, where concessions, bathrooms and equipment rental are, opens 15 minutes before each session. Concessions open when the facility does and closes one hour before each session ends.

While skiers and snowboarders can take their first runs of the season on Friday, those looking to snow tube still need to wait a little longer. That area of the park is not open while snowmaking continues.

The park posts daily snow condition reports for the slopes online.

Lift tickets are $15 for county residents and $19 for non-county residents during the week and $20 for county residents and $25 for non-county residents on the weekend. Lift tickets for children under 5 years of age are free. One-hour-long private lessons are also available for $30 for county residents and $38 for non-residents.

Click here to learn more about lift tickets, rental equipment and private lessons.

Learn more about season lift passes by clicking here.

