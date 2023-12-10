Local

Boyz II Men will perform at Rivers Casino Events Center in Pittsburgh in 2024

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: Shawn Stockman, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men perform at the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

PITTSBURGH — Boyz II Men are bringing their beloved vocal harmonies to Pittsburgh in 2024.

The Grammy Award winners will play at the Rivers Casino Events Center on Feb. 22. at 7 p.m. Door will open at 6 p.m.

“Boyz II Men’s past performances at our Event Center were nothing less than phenomenal, and there’s no doubt fans will eagerly welcome them back to Pittsburgh,” said Vice President of Marketing, Shannon Redmond. “We are thrilled and privileged to have these legendary performers back at Rivers Casino on the North Shore.”

The band is known for its hits like “End of the Road,” “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye” and “One Sweet Day.”

Tickets are on sale now.

