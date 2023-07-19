Braddock exits distressed municipality status

PITTSBURGH — The Borough of Braddock is leaving the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Act 47 distressed municipality status program, 35 years after it first was placed there.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development made the announcement Wednesday, saying the Allegheny County borough has taken steps to boost its financial situation.

Braddock’s time in Act 47 began on June 15, 1988, when the borough couldn’t pay employees and liabilities following the implosion of its tax base and economy.

