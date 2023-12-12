Brantley Gilbert bringing tour to Pittsburgh area in spring

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A country music superstar is bringing his tour to the Pittsburgh area in the spring.

Pepper Entertainment announced Tuesday that Brantley Gilbert is bringing his Off The Rails Tour to the UPMC Events Center on April 13. Special guests Struggle Jennings and Demon Jones will perform as well.

Tickets go on sale Friday with prices starting at $29.50 plus applicable fees.

Gilbert boasts two back-to-back Platinum albums and has seven number-one hits, like “Bottoms Up” and “You Don’t Know Her Like I Do.”

