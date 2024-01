PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways announced Tuesday that it will be adding a new nonstop route from Pittsburgh to San Diego this spring.

Fares will start at $139 for one-way flights if purchased by Jan. 15, for travel by Sept. 3.

For more information and other nonstop flights offered from Pittsburgh, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group