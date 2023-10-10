Local

Breeze Airways offering 40% off roundtrip flights for limited time

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Breeze

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways is offering significant discounts on all of its nonstop flights from Pittsburgh for a limited time.

Through Oct. 12, travelers can get 40% off roundtrip airfare from any of Breeze’s nonstop routes from Pittsburgh International Airport. The promotion is valid on flights from Oct. 17 through Sept. 3, 2024.

To get the promotion, flights must be bought on Breeze’s website or app, using the promo code “MIXITUP” at checkout.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 1 shot in Ross Township following fight involving teens
  • 8 Pennsylvania Powerball players win between $50-150,000 in latest Powerball drawing
  • Father describes terrifying phone call from daughter during mass shooting at Indiana County party
  • VIDEO: ‘A one in a million shot’: Pittsburgh officers get creative to rescue ring from sewer
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read