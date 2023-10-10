Breeze Airways offering 40% off roundtrip flights for limited time

PITTSBURGH — Breeze Airways is offering significant discounts on all of its nonstop flights from Pittsburgh for a limited time.

Through Oct. 12, travelers can get 40% off roundtrip airfare from any of Breeze’s nonstop routes from Pittsburgh International Airport. The promotion is valid on flights from Oct. 17 through Sept. 3, 2024.

To get the promotion, flights must be bought on Breeze’s website or app, using the promo code “MIXITUP” at checkout.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group