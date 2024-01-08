Breeze Airways offers 35% discount on base fares of roundtrip flights from Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Those planning to fly out of Pittsburgh International Airport in the next few months could get a significant discount on roundtrip fares if they book the flights soon.

Breeze Airways is offering a 35% discount off roundtrip base fares when travelers use the promo code ‘GETFRESH’ at checkout. This discount is valid for flights purchased on Breeze’s website or app from Jan. 8-12.

All of Breeze’s routes, which span 45 cities in 26 states, are included in the discount. Currently, Breeze offers flights to 11 destinations from Pittsburgh International Airport.

The discount is valid on qualifying travel dates from Jan. 15 through May 22.

