Breezy Saturday with sunshine likely

PITTSBURGH — It will still be a bit breezy Saturday, but less rain and wind will set the stage for a nice weekend.

Clouds will mix with sunshine both days, with an isolated shower possible, but most areas will stay dry.

Winds will still gust 10-15 mph on Saturday, so the best leaf-raking day may be Sunday.

A few showers may return to start the week along with milder temperatures.

