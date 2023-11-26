Brentwood volunteer firefighter preparing for first military deployment

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — A local service member is getting deployed for the first time.

Sgt. Jared Lukens of Brentwood has been in the U.S. Army for seven years. Not only will this be his first military deployment, it’ll also be his first Christmas away from home.

In a few weeks, the 23-year-old will be leaving from the Pittsburgh International Airport to go overseas. Military officials won’t allow him to tell Channel 11 exactly where he’ll be, but Lukens said his mission is not related to helping in the Israel-Hamas war.

Lukens is a mechanic in the Army and once he’s deployed, he’ll be working on maintaining military trucks.

There are a lot of firsts for him. He said this will also be his first time out of the country and is a bit nervous but mostly excited.

“Little bit of shock, little bit of excitement, anxious to go,” Lukens said. “It’s always been a milestone for my military career, so this is a big accomplishment in my eyes.”

The sergeant said he’ll miss his family but will be in good company.

“It’s definitely going to be different but with everybody around us within the unit, they kind of make up for the lost time and memories here that I’m going to be missing, so just to create some more,” Lukens said.

Lukens is also a veteran firefighter with the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company.

His department is going to miss him. The firefighting family threw him a surprise sendoff party at the fire hall Friday night.

“He’s a great firefighter,” said Brentwood Fire Chief Rob Fialkovich. “He started here as a junior and we lost him for a little bit, and then he came back to the Brentwood area and rejoined us. Now he’s here and we’re glad to have him. He’s a very good asset to the department.”

Lukens said he’ll be deployed for about 10 months.

