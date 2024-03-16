Bridge reconstruction work, traffic crossover begins on I-79 this weekend

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A traffic crossover will be implemented Saturday night as crews begin bridge reconstruction work on I-79.

PennDOT said the crossover on I-79 northbound in Kenny, Robinson and Neville townships and Glenfield Borough will begin at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

To accommodate the roadwork, the following traffic configuration and restrictions will occur this weekend:

The left lane of northbound I-79 will be crossed over into the southbound lanes between the Route 60 Crafton/Moon Run (Exit 60) interchange and the southern end of the Neville Island Bridge. This is the express lane. All traffic using this lane will not have access to the Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) exit. Northbound express lane traffic will be crossed back over before the Neville Island Bridge.

The right lane of northbound I-79 will remain in place. This is the local lane. Access to the Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) exit must be made from the local lane. Traffic will be shifted slightly onto the shoulder for additional space for the crews to work.

Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on southbound I-79. A barrier will separate the southbound lanes and the crossed over northbound lane.

Emergency pull-off areas will be implemented in various locations through the work zone. Six pull-off areas will be implemented in the southbound lanes, six in the northbound express lane, and seven in the northbound local lane.

The northbound crossover will remain in place continuously through late-November.

The northbound on and off-ramps at the Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) interchange will be closed to traffic until 11 a.m. Sunday. Motorists can use the following detour:

Northbound I-79 to Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64)

Head north on I-79 past the closed ramp

Take the Neville Island (Exit 65) exit

Turn left onto Grand Avenue

Continue across the Coraopolis Bridge to Route 51

End Detour

Route 51 to Northbound I-79

From the closed ramp, head northbound on Route 51

Turn right onto the Coraopolis Bridge

Continue along Grand Avenue

Take the ramp to northbound I-79 towards Erie

End Detour

Northbound I-79 lanes will be reduced to 11-foot widths continuously through mid-November 2024. Southbound I-79 lanes were reduced to 11-foot widths on March 2. Oversized loads will not be permitted through the work zone.

