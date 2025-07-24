Bridge strike prevention the target of new PennDOT campaign

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT is launching a new campaign to help keep drivers from hitting low bridges.

The “Check Your Height, Know It’s Right” campaign is part of a multi-state collaboration to prevent bridge strikes.

“Drivers must know their vehicle height and watch for signage indicating bridge heights,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Drivers must know their vehicle height and watch for signage indicating bridge heights.”

Bridge strikes happen when vehicles hit the tops or sides of bridges, damaging both the vehicle and the structure. PennDOT data shows that, between 2013 and 2023, there were over 600 bridge strikes in Pennsylvania.

The campaign targets commercial driver’s license holders and non-commercial drivers operating commercial trucks, leased trucks and recreational vehicles.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group