Bridgeville man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting teen girl

PITTSBURGH — A Bridgeville man has pleaded guilty to producing and attempting to produce material depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Matthew Trax, 25, entered the plea in federal court on Friday.

The court was advised that in November 2023, Trax “employed, used, and enticed” a teen girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct, then recorded the encounter on his phone and later sent photos and videos of it.

Trax is set to be sentenced in August. He faces no less than 15 years in prison as well as a fine of up to $250,000.

