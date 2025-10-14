Brief warmup Tuesday before temps drop again in the 2nd half of the week

PITTSBURGH — Our dry pattern continues through the week, but temperatures will continue to be up and down.

We’ll get a brief warmup into the lower 70s on Tuesday before the next front drops temperatures for the second half of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-60s, with temperatures struggling to get to 60 degrees on Thursday.

Frost and freeze alerts will be possible Thursday and Friday mornings. The next best chance of rain is Sunday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group