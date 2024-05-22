Local

Brighton Township police investigating vandalism, graffiti damage at Hardy Field restroom

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com



BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Brighton Township police are looking for information regarding recent vandalism at the Hardy Field restrooms.

The Brighton Township Police Department took to its Facebook page to say the boys restroom at Hardy Field was vandalized over the weekend.

The restroom also had graffiti damage.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Brighton Township Police Department. All information can be kept confidential.

