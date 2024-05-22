Brighton Township police investigating vandalism, graffiti damage at Hardy Field restroom

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Brighton Township police are looking for information regarding recent vandalism at the Hardy Field restrooms.

The Brighton Township Police Department took to its Facebook page to say the boys restroom at Hardy Field was vandalized over the weekend.

The restroom also had graffiti damage.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Brighton Township Police Department. All information can be kept confidential.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group