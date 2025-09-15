Local

Broadcast museum plan makes a play for URA site at Rockwell Park; new Trek housing project lands app

By WPXI.com News Staff
Rockwell Park An aerial view of what has now been named Rockwell Park, an 800,000-square-foot business park redevelopment of a collection of established buildings in North Point Breeze on more than 20 acres. (Rockwell Park/Pittsburgh Business Times)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A straight-forward agenda item to choose a new developer to move forward on a housing project was interrupted by a former KDKA news reporter and one-time congressman looking to break a different story at the redevelopment of Rockwell Park in Point Breeze North.

Ron Klink, a former reporter for KDKA who went on to serve four terms in the U.S. Congress as a Westmoreland County-based Democrat, appeared before the board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority at its September meeting representing the proposed National Museum of Broadcasting.

Speaking in the public comment section of the meeting before the voting agenda, Klink spoke in tandem with Jason Lardo, a developer of Rockwell Park, requesting the URA board hold off on a vote to enter exclusive negotiations with Trek Development Group over a 4.52-acre site owned by the authority as the chosen developer to pursue a new residential project on the site.

