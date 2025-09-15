Broadcast museum plan makes a play for URA site at Rockwell Park; new Trek housing project lands app

PITTSBURGH — A straight-forward agenda item to choose a new developer to move forward on a housing project was interrupted by a former KDKA news reporter and one-time congressman looking to break a different story at the redevelopment of Rockwell Park in Point Breeze North.

Ron Klink, a former reporter for KDKA who went on to serve four terms in the U.S. Congress as a Westmoreland County-based Democrat, appeared before the board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority at its September meeting representing the proposed National Museum of Broadcasting.

Speaking in the public comment section of the meeting before the voting agenda, Klink spoke in tandem with Jason Lardo, a developer of Rockwell Park, requesting the URA board hold off on a vote to enter exclusive negotiations with Trek Development Group over a 4.52-acre site owned by the authority as the chosen developer to pursue a new residential project on the site.

Click here to read more from our partners from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group