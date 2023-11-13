Broderick Jones keeps impressing Mike Tomlin, Steelers: ‘He’s been really good’

This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

What happens when you throw the first-round tackle in at his unnatural position on the other side of the offensive line on a short week’s notice? The guy plays like a stud and cements his place in the starting lineup with back-to-back fantastic performances. Welcome to the world where the Steelers see Broderick Jones do precisely what he should not do as a rookie.

In their 23-19 victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers broke the game open and found success to the tune of 205 rushing yards. Much involved No. 77 in Black clearing lanes for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Not all of it, but a lot of it. When Pittsburgh traded up for Jones, they went up and got a player liked with the tackle position coming off the board far too quickly. But still, it seemed throughout training camp and the preseason that Jones had a little to go. The flashes were, but he was not a consistent play down to down.

He’s not a consistent player with his technique, but it does not matter. Since he entered, Pittsburgh has rattled off 371 rushing yards in the last two games. Jones even declared this week that he wanted the group to get 200 yards because he’s not satisfied without utter domination at Georgia. Now, the team knows their identity.

