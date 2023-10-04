Broderick Jones to start for Steelers for immediate future

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will start rookie offensive tackle Broderick Jones for the foreseeable future following an injury that will keep Dan Moore Jr. out for multiple weeks, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Jones will start on Sunday against the Ravens for the first time in his career.

Head coach Mike Tomlin liked what he saw from Jones in his first extended action against the Houston Texans. Jones will start at left tackle with Chuks Okorafor at right tackle, while Spencer Anderson and Dylan Cook are the backups at tackle in case of another injury.

“I think he’s been practicing really well,” Tomlin said. “I feel really good about what he’s done to tee up his performance from a practice perspective, the urgency he has, the quality of that play. He’s gotten his feet wet now. I thought the quality of his play improved over the course of the game. Oftentimes, when you get inserted into a game like that, you have to get on a moving train. You feel some of that, that was evident, he gave up pressure on his snap. But I thought he got better throughout and I think it’s reasonable to expect him to be reasonably solid with a week’s prep.”

