Brookline club gets consumer alert from Allegheny Health Department

Insomnia Club and Banquet Hall in Brookline received a consumer alert from the Allegheny County Health Department.

An inspector said there were cockroaches “too numerous to count” in the kitchen, according to the report. The report also said the sink was blocked in the kitchen so employees couldn’t wash their hands and food was being stored at the wrong temperature.

The club remains open. The health department will return next week for another inspection, according to online records.

