PITTSBURGH — A roadway in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood shut down Wednesday because of a water main break.

Stebbins Avenue closed between Brookline Boulevard and Trelona Way after 4:30 p.m. It’s expected to remain closed through Saturday.

Signs and barricades are being placed in the area to notify drivers of the closure.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group