Browns to let Steelers RB target hit open market

As the NFL Scouting Combine meetings begin this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers and other franchises will be evaluating talent and previewing free agency. In opening press conferences on Tuesday, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry confirmed he expects their star running back Nick Chubb will be testing free agency.

Berry did acknowledge they anticipate working with his representation in the next couple of weeks. However, he did confirm that they expect their former second-round pick to “hit the market.” All signs may point to Chubb having a new home in 2025.

It comes as a little bit of a surprise that the Browns are letting their four-time Pro Bowler hit the market. Chubb has been the face of the Browns offense since he entered the league in 2018. The product out of the University of Georgia has accumulated 6,843 rushing yards and 56 total touchdowns in 85 career games.

