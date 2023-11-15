Browns QB Deshaun Watson will have shoulder surgery, out for season

CLEVELAND — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his right shoulder and miss the remained of the 2023 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

Watson suffered the injury during his team’s 33-31 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He also suffered a high-ankle sprain, which was originally thought to be the more serious of the two injuries.

He underwent an MRI on Monday and after consultation with a specialist, the Browns and Watson decided that surgery to repair the fracture in the glenoid of his throwing shoulder will be necessary. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 season and is expected to make a full recovery for the start of the 2024 season.

