Bryan Reynolds, Pirates rout Mets; finally some runs for Mitch Keller

For the first time since his season debut, Mitch Keller was the winning pitcher in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 9-1 rout of the New York Mets at PNC Park on Friday night.

After going down in order in the top of the first, the Pirates (33-50) struck for four runs off Mets starter David Peterson (5-4) in the second.

Jared Triolo opened the big inning with an RBI single, which was followed by Alexander Canario’s RBI double to right. Isiah Kiner-Falefa put the Pirates ahead 3-0 with an RBI knock to left, and Tommy Pham bounced into a fielder’s choice to plate the fourth run.

Juan Soto hit a solo homer to get the Mets (48-35) on the board in the fourth, but the Pirates got the run back on Ke’Bryan Hayes’ RBI double off the Clemente Wall in the fifth.

