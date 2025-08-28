Bubba Chandler gets first MLB win for Pirates; Tommy Pham delivers vs. former team

ST. LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Bubba Chandler earned his first MLB win after throwing four scoreless innings of relief as the Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Pedro Pagés gave the Cardinals (65-69) a 1-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI single to right. The inning ended when Thomas Saggese was thrown out trying to advance from first to third.

Cardinals starter Sonny Gray held the Pirates (59-75) scoreless until Tommy Pham plated a pair with the bases loaded in the top of the sixth inning.

Dennis Santana converted his 10th save of the season. Chandler (1-0), Isaac Mattson and Santana combined for six scoreless innings of relief.

