Bucs acquire Edward Olivares from Royals for prospect

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

For the second time in as many days, the Pittsburgh Pirates have traded for an outfielder. The Pirates are acquiring outfielder/designated hitter Edward Olivares from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league infielder Deivis Nadal, according to Anne Rogers of MLB.com.

Olivares has spent parts of the last four seasons in Kansas City after he was acquired from the San Diego Padres in Aug. 2020. The 2023 season was his first extended look in the majors.

Last season with the Royals, the 27-year-old posted a respectable .263/.317/.452 slash line (105 wRC+) in 107 games. On the year, Olivares hit 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and drove in 36 runs to go along with 11 stolen bases.

