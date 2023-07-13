Local

Budweiser Clydesdales making several stops in Pittsburgh while recognizing nonprofit

PITTSBURGH — Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Pittsburgh next week while Anheuser-Busch recognizes a nonprofit that helps families of U.S. service members get an education.

Anheuser-Busch is a founding partner of Folds of Honor, which provides families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members with scholarships. On July 22, the company is presenting a check to representatives of the Pittsburgh chapter of Folds of Honor during an event at Meadows Racetrack & Casino.

In the days leading up to the check presentation, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in town. Here’s where they can be seen:

· Wednesday, July 19: Duffy’s Beer and Much More from 4-6 p.m.

· Thursday, July 20: Dunbar Distributor Co from 4-6 p.m.

· Friday, July 21: Meadows Racetrack & Casino from 6-8 p.m.

· Saturday, July 22: Meadows Racetrack & Casino from 12-2 p.m.

