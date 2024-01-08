On to Buffalo: Steelers draw Bills in wild card round

BUFFALO — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Steelers and Bills will kick off at 1 p.m. from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on Sunday, Jan. 14. The game will be broadcast on CBS and Paramount+.

The Steelers made the playoffs as the No. 7 and final seed in the AFC. The Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday Night Football to wrap as the No. 2 seed.

Pittsburgh secured its playoff berth by beating the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night and getting help from the Tennessee Titans earlier on Sunday.

