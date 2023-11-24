Buffalo Swings; Penguins Game 19 vs. Sabres: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

BUFFALO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-9-0), who have lost three of their past four games, have a Black Friday date on the road against the Buffalo Sabres (8-9-2).

The Penguins are coming off a 1-0 loss Wednesday at home against the New York Rangers.

Buffalo has lost four of five (1-3-1).

Penguins Game Time

The game starts a little after 6 p.m.

Click here to read the full story from PIttsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group