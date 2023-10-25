Bullet found at Cecil Intermediate School in McDonald

MCDONALD, Pa. — A bullet was found at Cecil Intermediate School in McDonald on Tuesday.

According to a letter sent to parents, multiple students reported that a bullet was brought to school by another student.

When leaders investigated, they found the student had a bullet in their possession.

“I would like to give credit, and my thanks, to the students who reported this to staff members at Cecil Intermediate. As always, we encourage our students that when they see or hear something, they should say something. That’s just what these students did in this situation,” Principal Robert Kleinhans said in a letter to parents.

