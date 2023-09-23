Bullet found on Plum Borough school bus

PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. — Police and the Plum Borough School District are working on an investigation after a bullet was found on a school bus.

In a note sent to families, the school district said the bullet was found on one of the buses at the end of the day on Friday.

“We understand that this alarming discovery may raise concerns among parents, students, and the wider community, and we are taking this matter very seriously,” the letter said.

School officials said there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

Law enforcement will be involved in the investigation until the school gathers “all the necessary information.”

“We are committed to transparency throughout this investigation. We understand that this incident may have a significant impact on all of us, but we remain steadfast in our dedication to providing a safe and nurturing environment for our students to learn and grow,” Plum Borough School District said.

Anyone with concerns can report them on the Safe2Say Something website.

