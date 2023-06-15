Bullpen meltdown spoils Bido’s first start; Pirates fall to cubs 10-6

Osvaldo Bido made his major league debut and pitched well, but a bullpen collapse resulted in the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) falling 10-6 to the Chicago Cubs (30-37) on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

In his first career start, Bido held the Cubs to just one run across four innings while punching out six. He allowed four hits and walked three batters.

Roansy Contreras’ struggles this season continued as he was tagged with five earned runs in 1.1 innings of relief, opening the door for the Cubs’ come-from behind victory.

