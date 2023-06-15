Local

Bullpen meltdown spoils Bido’s first start; Pirates fall to cubs 10-6

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group

Osvaldo Bido Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Osvaldo Bido, who was making his debut in the majors, stands in the dugout and applauds after Andrew McCutchen's leadoff home run off Chicago Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Osvaldo Bido made his major league debut and pitched well, but a bullpen collapse resulted in the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) falling 10-6 to the Chicago Cubs (30-37) on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

In his first career start, Bido held the Cubs to just one run across four innings while punching out six. He allowed four hits and walked three batters.

Roansy Contreras’ struggles this season continued as he was tagged with five earned runs in 1.1 innings of relief, opening the door for the Cubs’ come-from behind victory.

