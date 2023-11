FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — Burgatory in Fox Chapel is offering a deal on milkshakes to celebrate Route 28 ramp construction coming to a close.

The restaurant announced they are offering classic shakes for 28 cents with the purchase of a burger.

The deal is being offered through Sunday, Nov. 12.

