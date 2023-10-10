Burgettstown Youth Football team helps 7-year-old boy with rare condition score touchdown

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A boy with a rare disorder was made an honorary member of the Burgettstown Youth Football team.

Bryce LaRue, 7, has Cockayne syndrome, which is a rare and debilitating condition that has no cure.

Cockayne syndrome results in childhood death due to complications.

To give him a special moment, the team helped him score a touchdown during their last game of the regular season.

Bryce’s older brother, Braeden, is part of the team and was leading the way blocking for his younger sibling to get into the end zone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group