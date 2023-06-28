Burlington to open new store in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Burlington announced a new store location will be opening in Uniontown next month.

This store, which will be located in the Uniontown Shopping Center, will mark the 42nd Burlington in Pennsylvania.

“Our goal is to continue to offer communities low prices on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores in a press release. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Uniontown. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover big savings on a wide range of products.”

The grand opening is scheduled for July 14, and store hours will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The first 100 customers over the age of 18 on July 14 and 15 will receive a Burlington WOW! Buck to scratch off and reveal a prize amount to be used toward their purchase. Customers on July 16 will receive a free Burlington canvas tote while supplies last.

