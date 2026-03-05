Burn ban: Open burning, campfires not allowed in Pennsylvania state forests through May

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced a burn ban for all state forests as spring approaches and brings a potential for wildfires.

The department said per state forest regulations, campfires and open burning are not allowed from March 1 through May 25.

“Please be careful with fire this spring (and always)!” it said in a Facebook post.

State parks and state park campsites are unaffected by the burn ban.

